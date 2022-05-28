Previous
Next
28 may by cathyh
148 / 365

28 may

On the train home after a night away. This sky almost looks painted with its perfect clouds.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise