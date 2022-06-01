Sign up
152 / 365
1 june
Spitty rain rather than really heavy on the whole. Some ominous clouds here!
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
0
0
Cathy H
@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
41% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G955F
Taken
1st June 2022 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
clouds
,
hut
