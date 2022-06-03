Previous
3 june by cathyh
154 / 365

3 june

The sun had disappeared by the time we got to the beach, but the daughter braved the cold water for her first proper go at paddle boarding.
Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
