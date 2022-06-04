Previous
Next
4 june by cathyh
155 / 365

4 june

I expected this insect to fly away before I could get close enough but it kindly remained still for a good long time.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise