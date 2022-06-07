Previous
7 june by cathyh
158 / 365

7 june

A wet day so no morning walk. This was taken in the garden when I remembered about 7pm that I hadn't taken a picture yet.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
