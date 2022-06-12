Previous
Next
12 june by cathyh
163 / 365

12 june

Lovely countryside walk today without too much moaning from the daughter. All those hills and fresh air don't half make you hungry and tired.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Love those rolling downs and the splash of wild flower colour.
June 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise