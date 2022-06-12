Sign up
12 june
Lovely countryside walk today without too much moaning from the daughter. All those hills and fresh air don't half make you hungry and tired.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
Cathy H
@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G955F
Taken
12th June 2022 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
hills
,
poppies
Boxplayer
ace
Love those rolling downs and the splash of wild flower colour.
June 12th, 2022
