173 / 365
22 june
Nice day for a riverside walk
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
Cathy H
@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
Photo Details
Tags
nature
church
river
duck
