30 june by cathyh
178 / 365

30 june

The church near me from a different view. It was a good cloud day so had a few to choose from.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
