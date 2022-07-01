Previous
Next
1 july by cathyh
179 / 365

1 july

Ooh it was windy today. I may be brushing the knots out of my hair for ages. With some patience got a picture of a kite surfer clearly in the air
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise