Previous
Next
16 july by cathyh
194 / 365

16 july

Usually we park the sea view side of this car park. Realised I never really noticed the view on the other side.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise