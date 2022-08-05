Previous
5 Aug 2022 by cathyh
215 / 365

5 Aug 2022

Waiting for the car ferry. Blue skies and puffs of cloud.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
