9 Aug 2022 by cathyh
212 / 365

9 Aug 2022

Nearly forgot to take a pic. This lamp was in my B&B bedroom
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
