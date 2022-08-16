Previous
16 aug 2022 by cathyh
16 aug 2022

Office day with some welcome rain but sun later in the day so I could have a stroll before getting my lift home
16th August 2022

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
