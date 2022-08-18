Sign up
225 / 365
18 aug 2022
Limited time today so a quick park pic. Looking a bit happier for the rain.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Cathy H
@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
Tags
trees
,
park
