18 aug 2022 by cathyh
225 / 365

18 aug 2022

Limited time today so a quick park pic. Looking a bit happier for the rain.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
