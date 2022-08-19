Previous
Next
19 aug by cathyh
226 / 365

19 aug

Despite the sky we didnt get rained on. Just out of shot is the person being a body for the lifeboat people to rescue. They were waiting quite a long time!
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise