247 / 365
5 sept 2022
Daughter was back to school today so a busy day. Squeezed in a quick walk.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
Cathy H
@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G955F
Taken
5th September 2022 8:26am
Tags
cloud
,
bush
,
chimney
