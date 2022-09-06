Previous
6 sept 2022 by cathyh
249 / 365

6 sept 2022

Slow commuting is more bearable when this is the view
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
68% complete

Boxplayer ace
Something very appealing about this - the dramatic cloudscape and the figures of the couple.
September 7th, 2022  
