20221007_064853 by cathyh
258 / 365

20221007_064853

I got up at 6.30am to catch the sunrise. That is early for me!
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
