22 nov by cathyh
303 / 365

22 nov

Busy day with work and MA so didnt leave the house
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
