20221129_082503 by cathyh
311 / 365

20221129_082503

This tree has a real stick man vibe and a great bark/moss combo going on
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
85% complete

