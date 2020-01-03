Previous
Next
Granddaughter surprises by cathykopp
3 / 365

Granddaughter surprises

I came to the end of a pad of paper on my desk and found this note from my granddaughter. My heart melted.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Cathy Kopp

@cathykopp
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise