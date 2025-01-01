Iris Garden by cathypierce
1 / 365

Iris Garden

The Iris's have been in the same College flower bed for 100 years, they were dug up to plant tulips and I got some from the yard crew! Day 1 of my 365 journey!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Catzlaw

@cathypierce
Amateur Photographer, I travel Route 66 in Oklahoma a great deal and take photos on the road!
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact