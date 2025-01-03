Previous
Peanut the Chihuahua by cathypierce
Peanut the Chihuahua

Peanut was my best friend, and only 1 when attacked by a dog.
3rd January 2025

Catzlaw

@cathypierce
Amateur Photographer, I travel Route 66 in Oklahoma a great deal and take photos on the road!
