Previous
Big Blue Whale Rt66 by cathypierce
6 / 365

Big Blue Whale Rt66

This is near Catoosa Ok, on Route 66. Once a swimming hole for travelers!
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Catzlaw

@cathypierce
Amateur Photographer, I travel Route 66 in Oklahoma a great deal and take photos on the road!
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact