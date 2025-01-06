Sign up
6 / 365
Big Blue Whale Rt66
This is near Catoosa Ok, on Route 66. Once a swimming hole for travelers!
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Catzlaw
@cathypierce
Amateur Photographer, I travel Route 66 in Oklahoma a great deal and take photos on the road!
1
365
DMC-TS25
28th July 2023 6:54am
blue
,
66
,
route
,
whale
,
landmark
