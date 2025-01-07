Previous
The Chess game by cathypierce
The Chess game

This is a favorite of mine, when my two young grandkids played chess, neither would take their hand away. Holding the chess piece like it were the last life preserver on the titanic!
7th January 2025

Catzlaw

@cathypierce
Amateur Photographer, I travel Route 66 in Oklahoma a great deal and take photos on the road!
