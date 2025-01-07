Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
The Chess game
This is a favorite of mine, when my two young grandkids played chess, neither would take their hand away. Holding the chess piece like it were the last life preserver on the titanic!
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
0
0
Catzlaw
@cathypierce
Amateur Photographer, I travel Route 66 in Oklahoma a great deal and take photos on the road!
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
24th February 2014 2:49pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
kids
,
chess
,
game
,
grandkids
