Snowy playground by cathypierce
9 / 365

Snowy playground

This is the deepest snow OK has had in years! I was determined to go enjoy it and shoot pictures.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Catzlaw

@cathypierce
Amateur Photographer, I travel Route 66 in Oklahoma a great deal and take photos on the road!
2% complete

Photo Details

