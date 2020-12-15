Sign up
I spy with my little eye something beginning with... B
I pulled off the road this morning to let a tow truck clean up a minor accident & spotted this.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Cat Hendry
@catmh
I’m committing to uploading a photo a day to help me refocus after pretty tough year. Looking forward to spending a lot more time doing things...
Photo Details
