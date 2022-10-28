Previous
It's tank refresh day... by catrinaellenburg
It's tank refresh day...

...and I'm not in a refreshing mood. So it'll have to wait another day.
I spy some strawberry blooms!
28th October 2022

Cat

@catrinaellenburg
