5 / 365
It's tank refresh day...
...and I'm not in a refreshing mood. So it'll have to wait another day.
I spy some strawberry blooms!
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Cat
@catrinaellenburg
365
Canon EOS R6
28th October 2022 10:25am
#gardening
,
#hydroponics
,
#gardyn
