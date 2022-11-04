Sign up
12 / 365
Squeeze in!
Poor Millie...she can't even lay on her bed without Corvus taking up some room next to her.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
0
0
Cat
@catrinaellenburg
Let me preface by stating that I am a self taught photographer. I've researched, googled, YouTubed and read all about photography! I started taking photos...
13
photos
2
followers
8
following
3% complete
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Views
4
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st November 2022 11:46am
Tags
#animals
,
#pets
,
#november
,
#millie
,
#2022
,
#corvus
