Previous
Next
13 / 365
Senior Cyrus
I did a senior session today for Cyrus and I had a difficult time choosing my favorite. We'll settle on this one for now.
This was taken behind the cottage on the bridge... one of my favorite spots.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
0
0
Cat
@catrinaellenburg
Let me preface by stating that I am a self taught photographer. I've researched, googled, YouTubed and read all about photography! I started taking photos...
13
photos
2
followers
8
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
5th November 2022 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
#november
,
#senior
,
#2022
365 Project
