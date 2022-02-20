Previous
Same shot after dark by cawu
55 / 365

Same shot after dark

San Francisco Bay bridge lit up after dark (the night of my birthday last December so enjoying this view with Happy Hour discounted champagne and oysters)
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

flying.squirrel

@cawu
Living in London, UK and from California. Looking to keep an eye out for beauty through this daily practice!
