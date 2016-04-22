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Photo 1
Cave a Vins
Not yet up to going out for a shoot so I have dug into my archives for this shot of a wine shop taken in Saint-Émilion, France 10 years ago
22nd April 2016
22nd Apr 16
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Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
25th May 2016 3:04am
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gloria jones
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Neat image
April 23rd, 2026
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