Please Don't Take My Kodachrome Away

A very busy day and I was stuck for a post since I hadn't had the opportunity to get out and shoot. Then I thought of this for the song title challenge. I copied an old Kodak slide frame and added a photo of my granddaughters walking my dog. It reminded me of all the photos my parents took of my brother, sister and me growing up I gave it a bit of a colour cast to give it a sixties look. I shot a lot of Kodachrome myself back in the day so this works (for me) on several levels. The song title of course is Paul Simon's "Kodachrome"