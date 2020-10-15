Previous
Next
Please Don't Take My Kodachrome Away by cdcook48
1 / 365

Please Don't Take My Kodachrome Away

A very busy day and I was stuck for a post since I hadn't had the opportunity to get out and shoot. Then I thought of this for the song title challenge. I copied an old Kodak slide frame and added a photo of my granddaughters walking my dog. It reminded me of all the photos my parents took of my brother, sister and me growing up I gave it a bit of a colour cast to give it a sixties look. I shot a lot of Kodachrome myself back in the day so this works (for me) on several levels. The song title of course is Paul Simon's "Kodachrome"

https://youtu.be/qrRRhoS3KFk
15th October 2020 15th Oct 20

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise