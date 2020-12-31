Previous
Next
Solitary Tree by cdcook48
73 / 365

Solitary Tree

Happy New Year everyone🍾 Good riddance to 2020. I hope you all enjoy a happy and healthy 2021 and, hopefully, a return to normal.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful composition
January 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise