101 / 365
All in a hard day’s work
For the six word story challenge
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
2
1
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
28th January 2021 1:37pm
Tags
sixws-113
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Way cool!
January 29th, 2021
GaryW
Super photo.
January 29th, 2021
