Good Grief Charlie Brown! Watch out for that kite eating tree by cdcook48
109 / 365

Good Grief Charlie Brown! Watch out for that kite eating tree

For the word of the day - DOUBLE.
Two kites, (and two exposures, blended in Photoshop). It’s actually yesterday’s word but I didn’t get the photo opportunity until today.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
29% complete

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! Great title to go with your capture.
February 6th, 2021  
GaryW
Fabulous find, Chris!
February 6th, 2021  
Kat
Brilliant double capture.
February 6th, 2021  
