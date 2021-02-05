Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
109 / 365
Good Grief Charlie Brown! Watch out for that kite eating tree
For the word of the day - DOUBLE.
Two kites, (and two exposures, blended in Photoshop). It’s actually yesterday’s word but I didn’t get the photo opportunity until today.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
125
photos
77
followers
38
following
29% complete
View this month »
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Latest from all albums
106
13
107
14
108
15
16
109
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th February 2021 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
kite
,
feb21words
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Great title to go with your capture.
February 6th, 2021
GaryW
Fabulous find, Chris!
February 6th, 2021
Kat
Brilliant double capture.
February 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close