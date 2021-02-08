Previous
Flash of Red Week 2 - Trinkets, Treasures & Trash
Flash of Red Week 2 - Trinkets, Treasures & Trash

When I was a young lad I was obsessed with stamp collecting. This lasted 2 or 3 years then I became a teenager and developed other interests (Girls! Girls! Girls!). My stamp collection was forgotten. Fast forward to 2003 when my mother passed away and among her stuff I discovered my old stamp collection. I kept it and although I rarely look at it when I do it reminds me of a simpler, carefree time. The stamp in the image is a 1935 issue. Probably for parcel post because letters only cost 1 cent back then.
