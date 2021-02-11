Previous
FOR week 2 - Trinkets, Treasures or Trash by cdcook48
115 / 365

FOR week 2 - Trinkets, Treasures or Trash

These trinkets, along with the dress they are displayed on, are used by my granddaughters to play dress up when they visit. So you could say these trinkets are used by treasures.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
GaryW
Nice light on the B&W.
February 12th, 2021  
