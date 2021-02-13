Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
117 / 365
Flash of Red - Sasha and Beau
Sasha is my 12 year old Portuguese Water Dog and faithful companion on almost all my photo expeditions. Beau is a 12 week old Bernedoodle belonging to my son and his wife. Both are treasured.
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
139
photos
78
followers
39
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Latest from all albums
113
20
114
21
115
116
117
22
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
13th February 2021 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
dogs
,
theme-black&white
,
for2021
Kat
Wonderful capture of their expressions, I like the b&w with the pop of colour.
February 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close