Flash of Red - Sasha and Beau by cdcook48
117 / 365

Flash of Red - Sasha and Beau

Sasha is my 12 year old Portuguese Water Dog and faithful companion on almost all my photo expeditions. Beau is a 12 week old Bernedoodle belonging to my son and his wife. Both are treasured.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
Kat
Wonderful capture of their expressions, I like the b&w with the pop of colour.
February 14th, 2021  
