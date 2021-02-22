Sign up
Previous
Next
126 / 365
Dome
It’s supposed to be abstracts week but I wasn’t happy with the shots I took for that. I liked this shot so I went with it. I’ll have another go at abstracts tomorrow.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
22nd February 2021 2:00pm
Tags
clouds
,
landscape
,
dome
,
theme-black&white
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yeah I'm not so good at abstracts but it's the journey right? I like this, good shapes and lines
February 23rd, 2021
Maggiemae
So you think this might be one of those specialised accommodation places? We seem to see them popping up around NZ!
February 23rd, 2021
