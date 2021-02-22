Previous
Dome by cdcook48
Dome

It’s supposed to be abstracts week but I wasn’t happy with the shots I took for that. I liked this shot so I went with it. I’ll have another go at abstracts tomorrow.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Chris Cook

Chris Cook

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yeah I'm not so good at abstracts but it's the journey right? I like this, good shapes and lines
February 23rd, 2021  
Maggiemae
So you think this might be one of those specialised accommodation places? We seem to see them popping up around NZ!
February 23rd, 2021  
