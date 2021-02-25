Sign up
129 / 365
FOR week 4 - X Marks the Spot
No icm today, the blur was created by a lens baby and the squiggly reflection was created by a duck who swam by. Followed by a rather extreme edit in Silver Efex Pro 2
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Tags
reflection
,
lensbaby
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
,
drainage_ditch
