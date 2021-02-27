Previous
FOR week 4 - Laurel by cdcook48
131 / 365

FOR week 4 - Laurel

This abstract week is really pushing me out of my comfort zone. But that’s a good thing. Today’s image is of a laurel bush in our back yard.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Chris Cook

Photo Details

