131 / 365
FOR week 4 - Laurel
This abstract week is really pushing me out of my comfort zone. But that’s a good thing. Today’s image is of a laurel bush in our back yard.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
166
photos
85
followers
43
following
35% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th February 2021 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
theme-black&white
,
macro.
,
for2021
