140 / 365
Rainbow March - Red
A 1940 International truck. Cherry red.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
3
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
180
photos
87
followers
44
following
38% complete
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
136
38
137
138
39
139
40
140
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
8th March 2021 4:57pm
Tags
vintage
,
truck
,
rainbow2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cool!
March 9th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Whoa! What a good lookin' piece of machinery!
March 9th, 2021
The Dog Lady
ace
very cool picture
March 9th, 2021
