Rainbow March - Blue 1 by cdcook48
144 / 365

Rainbow March - Blue 1

An office building I have photographed before in b&w but I shot it again today because the blue tinted windows are perfect for today’s colour.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Chris Cook

