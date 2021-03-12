Sign up
144 / 365
Rainbow March - Blue 1
An office building I have photographed before in b&w but I shot it again today because the blue tinted windows are perfect for today’s colour.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
0
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th March 2021 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windows
,
office-building
,
rainbow2021
Leave a Comment
