235 / 365
Don’t Bug Me!
Found this June Bug in my garden this morning. This variety is also known as a Watermelon Beetle (thank you Wikipedia)
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
4
3
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
294
photos
118
followers
52
following
64% complete
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
229
230
59
231
232
233
234
235
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
2nd July 2021 9:40am
macro
june_bug
Casablanca
ace
WOW, that is quite some macro! Superb detail. Always wondered what a June Bug looked like. Only ever heard of them in the lyrics of Rogers and Hammerstein!
July 2nd, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 2nd, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh so good!
July 2nd, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Incredible macro! Looks like an alien from a movie.
July 2nd, 2021
