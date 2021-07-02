Previous
Next
Don’t Bug Me! by cdcook48
235 / 365

Don’t Bug Me!

Found this June Bug in my garden this morning. This variety is also known as a Watermelon Beetle (thank you Wikipedia)
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
WOW, that is quite some macro! Superb detail. Always wondered what a June Bug looked like. Only ever heard of them in the lyrics of Rogers and Hammerstein!
July 2nd, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 2nd, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh so good!
July 2nd, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Incredible macro! Looks like an alien from a movie.
July 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise