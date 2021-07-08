Previous
Next
Old Dodge Truck by cdcook48
241 / 365

Old Dodge Truck

A lovely old vintage pickup from 1945 (I think - if anyone can either confirm or correct me I would appreciate it). The sandwich board on the truck advertises farm fresh vegetables available from a stand further down the road.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise