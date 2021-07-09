Previous
Day Lily by cdcook48
242 / 365

Day Lily

Back in rainbow March I posted an abstract of the green shoots of this day Lily. This morning it bloomed.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
KV ace
Gorgeous!
July 9th, 2021  
