244 / 365
Wildside Grill
Another iPhone snap taken while waiting for my order of fish and chips. I liked the way the light was coming through the trees behind the shop.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
3
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
303
photos
119
followers
54
following
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
12th July 2021 6:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
iphone
,
fastfood
,
streetphotography
,
tofino
Diana
ace
Such a lovely shot, with so many waiting it must have been good.
July 14th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Fresh caught cod. Very good.
July 14th, 2021
Terri
ace
Looks like a great place for local food.
July 14th, 2021
