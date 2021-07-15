Sign up
247 / 365
Misty morning
McKenzie Beach, Tofino
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
4
4
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
306
photos
119
followers
54
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
14th July 2021 7:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
beach
,
black&white
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful b&w! Looks so cool and refreshing.
July 26th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
fantastic!
July 26th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Fav! What could be nicer, a slice of Zen
July 26th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
So atmospheric ❤️
July 26th, 2021
