Previous
Next
Misty morning by cdcook48
247 / 365

Misty morning

McKenzie Beach, Tofino
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful b&w! Looks so cool and refreshing.
July 26th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
fantastic!
July 26th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Fav! What could be nicer, a slice of Zen
July 26th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
So atmospheric ❤️
July 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise