I’ve Got My Eye On You by cdcook48
I’ve Got My Eye On You

This was a funky little second hand shop in Tofino that sold all manner of curious items including the clothing on these mannequins which were designed for Hollywood movie shoots. Or so the owner claimed.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Chris Cook

